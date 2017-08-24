Deals Rumor Mill: Toshiba, HTC, Invesco

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 3:34 PM EDT) -- A consortium featuring Western Digital Corp. will offer to pay 1.9 trillion yen ($17.4 billion) for Toshiba Corp.'s memory chip business, according to a Thursday report from Reuters. According to the report, the offer will be composed of 150 billion yen's worth of convertible bonds and will not include a provision for the buying group to obtain voting rights in the business. The consortium also includes KKR & Co. LP, Innovation Network Corp. of Japan and Development Bank of Japan, each of which will contribute 300...

