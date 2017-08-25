Don't Miss It: Hot Deals & Firms We Followed This Week
Here, Law360 recaps the ones you might have missed.
Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is representing a group that has offered to pay $1.39 billion for Peru-based Empresa de Generación Huallaga SA, a company involved in the development, erection and operation of a 456 megawatt hydropower plant in central Peru's Huánuco region, according to a Friday statement....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login