Global Insurance Regulators To Study Green Finance Projects

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 3:49 PM BST) -- Global supervisors and academics are preparing to meet in Germany in September to discuss how climate change is affecting the insurance industry, the European Union’s top regulator for the sector has announced.



The European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority said on Wednesday that it will host the two-day conference at Goethe University in Frankfurt, alongside organizations including the International Center for Insurance Regulation and the World Bank Group.



Speakers at the conference on Sept. 6 and 7 will address micro- and macro-prudential supervision and consumer protection...

To view the full article, register now.