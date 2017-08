DOE Electricity Grid Study Points To Impact Of Gas On Coal

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 1:57 PM EDT) -- A politically charged report on the nation’s power grid reliability published by the Department of Energy late Wednesday found that natural gas has been the driving factor in pushing nuclear and coal plants toward retirement.



Currently, the wholesale electricity market is “functioning as designed” even though there are pressures and threats to its health going forward, the report said. And while renewables have made it harder for traditional power sources, the report said, natural gas has played a major role in changing the makeup of the...

