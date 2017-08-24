ESMA Offers Guidance On Derivatives Data Transfers

By William Shaw

Law360, London (August 24, 2017, 4:37 PM BST) -- Europe’s top securities regulator released guidelines Thursday on transferring information between trade repositories, which maintain derivatives records, as it hopes to boost competition and ensure that data is of high quality.

The final guidance from the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority will apply to the EU’s seven trade repositories that are authorized under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, or EMIR. The guidelines aim to encourage competition between the repositories and help the authorities monitor any risk that is accumulating.

The repositories will be assessed each...
