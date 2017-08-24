ESMA Offers Guidance On Derivatives Data Transfers
The final guidance from the Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority will apply to the EU’s seven trade repositories that are authorized under the European Market Infrastructure Regulation, or EMIR. The guidelines aim to encourage competition between the repositories and help the authorities monitor any risk that is accumulating.
The repositories will be assessed each...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login