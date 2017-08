AFL-CIO Demands US Action On Mauritania Labor Policies

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 8:08 PM EDT) -- The AFL-CIO on Wednesday pressured the Trump administration to consider removing Mauritania from a key trade preference program, citing the “widespread” existence of slave and child labor in the West African nation.



In testimony before the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the powerful union federation said that Mauritania should not be given tariff cuts under the the African Growth and Opportunity Act because it has not done enough to clean rid its labor market of child and slave labor, falling well short of the requirements...

