4 Tips For Creating A Successful Law Firm Podcast

Law360, Grand Rapids (August 24, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT) -- As podcasts grow in popularity, BigLaw is capitalizing on the trend, with new shows created by law firms popping up regularly.



Experts say that communicating to current and prospective clients through the medium of audio is a smart marketing and branding move because it can offer a more casual and personal delivery of information than through traditional text methods.



“The majority of firms that engage in content marketing, with or without a strategy, rely on the written word,” legal marketing consultant John Reed of Rain BDM...

To view the full article, register now.