Fried Frank Partner Tapped As New DOJ Antitrust Deputy

Law360, New York (August 24, 2017, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has brought in another deputy assistant attorney general for its Antitrust Division, with the agency on Thursday confirming the addition of former Fried Frank Harris Shriver & Jacobson LLP partner and Federal Trade Commission veteran Bernard A. Nigro to its ranks.



Nigro began working at the DOJ's Antitrust Division on Aug. 21 and is one of five deputy assistant attorneys general to be chosen for the division this year.



Nigro brings significant experience in antitrust matters to his new role, including...

