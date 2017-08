Frost Brown Adds Bio-Med Patent Expert To Ohio Office

Law360, New York (August 31, 2017, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Patent attorney Courtney J. Miller had been looking for a regional platform to overcome constraints of running a high-tech intellectual property practice in Columbus, Ohio, and the search paid off when the 20-year veteran found a home at Frost Brown Todd LLC, which announced his hiring last week.



Miller, who called Columbus a “somewhat challenging” market for high-tech areas of expertise including medical devices and biotechnology, said the Cincinnati-based firm’s resources and eight-state footprint offered him the ability to grow and offer more to a broader range of...

To view the full article, register now.