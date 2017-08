BioScrip Investors Urge Del. Justices To Revive Lawsuit

Law360, Wilmington (August 24, 2017, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Investors in home infusion company BioScrip Inc. told Delaware’s Supreme Court justices Thursday that a faulty ruling on the timing of their complaint and company hostility to their claims against directors wrongly doomed the shareholders' suit over kickbacks, insider trading and fraud.



Park Employees' and Retirement Board Employees' Annuity and Benefit Fund of Chicago made the points in reply to a BioScrip brief opposing revival of the case, which sought damages for a range of fraud and kickback claims, some related to federal actions dating to...

