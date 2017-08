Suing In Wrong Court No Excuse For Late Tax Bid: 11th Circ.

Law360, Washington (August 24, 2017, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Filing a lawsuit in the wrong court doesn’t extend the statute of limitations to challenge a denied claim for a federal tax refund, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday, throwing out an appeal from a Florida woman who mistakenly brought her action first in U.S. Tax Court, rather than the federal district court.



Equitable tolling, a three-judge panel of the court explained, is only available when the statute of limitations expires for “extraordinary circumstances that are beyond her control and unavoidable even with diligence.” Mary Garretson’s decision...

