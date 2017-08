What's The Privy Council, And How Could It Impact The AIA?

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 2:46 PM EDT) -- All eyes in the patent world will be on the U.S. Supreme Court this fall when it hears arguments about whether America Invents Act reviews are unconstitutional. But recent discussions about the case have turned to an interesting and perhaps unexpected place: 18th century England.



The Supreme Court agreed in June to take up an appeal from Oil States Energy Services LLC, which argues that only federal courts, not executive branch tribunals like the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, can decide whether a patent is invalid....

To view the full article, register now.