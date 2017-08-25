When A Firm Is 'Failing': CentraCare Vs. Energy Solutions

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 12:01 PM EDT) -- The “failing firm” defense as a justification for permitting a merger that may otherwise lessen competition gets considerable play in health care transactions. Perilous hospital economics — often brought on by low Medicare and Medicaid reimbursement rates and high uncompensated care costs — are frequently a significant factor in the economic drivers for merging or entering into a partnership with a neighboring hospital. Very few merging firms, however, have been successful in invoking the defense before the federal antitrust agencies. Two recent cases — one in...

To view the full article, register now.