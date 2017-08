ITC To Investigate Titanium Imports From Japan, Kazakhstan

Law360, Washington (August 28, 2017, 8:31 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission opened an investigation into titanium sponge from Japan and Kazakhstan on Friday after Titanium Metals Corp. argued unfair trade practices threatened the lone remaining U.S. producer of the valuable metal's initial processed form.



Titanium Metals, or Timet, asked the U.S. government to impose anti-dumping duties of 31 to 69 percent on various producers in Japan and 33 percent on Kazakhstan’s lone producer, Ust-Kamenogorsk Titanium Magnesium Plant JSC. It also wants a countervailing duty on UKTMP over alleged government subsidies.



Timet says...

