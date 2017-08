Duke Fights $352M Nuke Plant Termination Claim At 4th Circ.

Law360, Miami (August 24, 2017, 11:35 PM EDT) -- Duke Energy fired back Thursday at Westinghouse's appeal asking the Fourth Circuit to award it $352 million in design costs plus interest for a canceled Florida nuclear power plant project — and argued it should not have to pay a $30 million termination fee that was granted, either.



The dispute is the result of a long negotiation involving two contracts between Westinghouse Electric Co. and Duke Energy Florida Inc.’s predecessor, Progress Energy Florida. In 2007, Progress and two other major power companies signed the “NuStart agreement”...

To view the full article, register now.