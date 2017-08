IRS Asks DC Circ. To Nix $13M In Whistleblower Fees

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- The IRS urged the D.C. Circuit on Thursday to roll back a Tax Court ruling that provided almost $13 million in additional whistleblower awards to a husband and wife who helped catch a foreign corporation evading federal income tax, arguing certain monies should be excluded in the fee calculation.



The Internal Revenue Service said the Tax Court erred by including criminal fines and civil forfeitures in the calculation of “collected proceeds” upon which the award would be based under the Internal Revenue Code’s whistleblower statute, claiming...

To view the full article, register now.