Baker McKenzie Adds Patent Litigator, Names New IP Chair

Law360, New York (September 7, 2017, 5:58 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie has bolstered the intellectual property practice in its Washington, D.C., office with the addition of a patent litigator from Mayer Brown LLP, and it has named a new chair for its IP practice in North America.



Hyunho "Harry" Park, who has more than a decade of experience in patent litigation and prosecution, has joined the firm’s IP practice as a partner, Baker McKenzie said in an Aug. 24 announcement. Pamela Church, who has more than 25 years of experience, has been named chair of...

