Cigar Wrap Maker Seeks Quick Win In Patent Infringement Suit

Law360, Miami (August 25, 2017, 4:32 PM EDT) -- Cigar wrap producer Blunt Wrap USA asked a Florida federal judge Thursday for a quick win in its suit accusing rival Grabba-Leaf of infringing patents for a product made using plastic straws or coffee stirrers to shape pre-rolled natural leaf wrappers, citing insufficient defenses.



In its motion for summary judgment, Mandeville, Louisiana-based Blunt Wrap USA Inc. also suggested that the court should award it royalties totaling about $1 million for the more than 52 million allegedly infringing wrappers that Lauderhill, Florida-based Grabba-Leaf Inc. has sold since...

