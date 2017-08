Clearinghouses Question Stricter Conflict-Of-Interest Plans

Law360, London (August 25, 2017, 3:38 PM BST) -- Clearinghouses have told Europe’s top securities regulator that proposals to force them to do more to address conflicts of interest with banks, trading houses and other groups must exclude conflicts that they have "no legal basis for managing," according to documents published on Friday.



ESMA is consulting on guidance that sets out how clearinghouses should manage conflicts of interest with their members, who include the world’s biggest banks. (AP) The European Securities and Markets Authority, or ESMA, is consulting on guidance that sets out how clearinghouses...

To view the full article, register now.