Holland & Knight Gets Judgment Against Ex-Partner For Fees

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:16 PM EDT) -- Holland & Knight LLP secured a $772,000 judgment in New York Supreme Court earlier this month against a former trusts and estates partner for unreturned legal fees stemming from his work as a guardian ad litem while at the firm.



The Aug. 9 judgment confirms an award granted in arbitration in September 2016 against Charles F. Gibbs and is the latest development in a multipronged dispute over compensation that began in 2014 and remains pending.



“This has been a long, drawn-out and complex case, and last...

