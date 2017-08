Yellen Cautions Against Broad Bank Rule Rollback

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 11:59 AM EDT) -- Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen on Friday said that the regulatory changes put in place after the financial crisis have made banks and other aspects of the financial system significantly safer, and warned against making big changes that could weaken those rules.



In what was most likely her final appearance at the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City’s symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyo., Yellen said that the increased capital rules, steps to make it easier to unwind a failing giant bank and other changes implemented through...

To view the full article, register now.