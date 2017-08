Samsung Boss Gets 5 Years In Prison For Bribery

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 5:33 PM EDT) -- A South Korean court in Seoul on Friday reportedly sentenced the billionaire head of Samsung Group, Lee Jae-yong, to five years in prison for bribing the country's former president in exchange for government support of his efforts to tighten his control of the tech giant.



The Seoul Central District Court said Lee, 49, was guilty of offering bribes to former President Park Geun-hye and an associate, according to the Associated Press. Four other Samsung executives were also found guilty of related charges, and two received four-year...

