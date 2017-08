Tyson Says SEC Ended Its Chicken Quota Probe

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 1:52 PM EDT) -- Tyson Foods Inc. said Friday that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has closed its investigation into the allegations raised by recent antitrust and shareholder class actions that the company conspired with other producers of broiler chickens to fix prices, saying the SEC does not intend to pursue enforcement.



Tyson said in a statement that the commission sent the company a letter on Aug. 22 concerning the outcome of an investigation that was launched earlier this year, following a string of lawsuits accusing chicken companies and...

