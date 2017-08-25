How To Deal With Jerks In The Legal Profession

By Aebra Coe

Law360, Grand Rapids (August 25, 2017, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The exact number of jerks in BigLaw has never been established, but anecdotal evidence suggests there are at least a few.

In fact, lawyers may be predisposed to confrontational and difficult behavior based on a few factors, according to Robert I. Sutton, the author of "The Asshole Survival Guide: How to Deal with People Who Treat You Like Dirt." And that can make avoiding jerks in the legal profession a difficult task.

Sutton, a Stanford Business School professor, told Law360 that research shows that in situations...
