How To Deal With Jerks In The Legal Profession
In fact, lawyers may be predisposed to confrontational and difficult behavior based on a few factors, according to Robert I. Sutton, the author of "The Asshole Survival Guide: How to Deal with People Who Treat You Like Dirt." And that can make avoiding jerks in the legal profession a difficult task.
Sutton, a Stanford Business School professor, told Law360 that research shows that in situations...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login