HK Securities Commish, Police Team Up On Financial Crime

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:22 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong securities regulators and the region’s police force signed a memorandum of understanding Friday that lays the groundwork for joint efforts to crack down on financial crime, following a sharp rise in cybersecurity attacks.



The Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission and Hong Kong Police Force’s agreement detailed how the bodies will refer cases to one another, handle joint investigations, exchange information, share resources, and generally establish a framework for better collaboration.



"Close collaboration with the HKP allows the SFC to discharge its regulatory functions...

