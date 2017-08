Piwowar Didn’t Abuse Acting Chair Role, SEC Watchdog Says

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 6:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s inspector general said Thursday that his office was unable to conclude that Commissioner Michael Piwowar exceeded his authority or undermined the agency’s mission while acting chair, after a group of Democratic senators requested an investigation.



Sens. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Sherrod Brown of Ohio, Robert Menendez of New Jersey and Brian Schatz of Hawaii had asked SEC Inspector General Carl W. Hoecker to investigate the legality of Piwowar’s actions rolling back SEC policies during his tenure as acting chair. But...

