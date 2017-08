EU Clears Merger Of Vending Cos. With Antitrust Fix

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 2:10 PM EDT) -- European antitrust enforcers cleared private equity-backed Swiss vending and coffee services provider Selecta Group BV's proposed acquisition of Dutch rival Pelican Rouge Group BV, saying Friday that the deal won't harm competition as long as Selecta sheds its vending service activities in Finland.



The European Commission concluded that the proposed deal wouldn't lead to "serious doubts" in the vending services market in most of the countries where Selecta, a KKR Co. LP portfolio company, and Pelican Rouge overlap, including France, the Netherlands, Belgium and the United...

