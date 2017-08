GC Cheat Sheet: The Hottest Corporate News Of The Week

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A new report finds that President Trump's proposed corporate tax cuts are not likely to help workers, Delaware is the latest state to step up companies' data security obligations and corporate counsel are renewing the push for diversity among their outside attorneys. These are some of the top stories in corporate legal news you may have missed last week.



2nd Circuit Scrubs Newman Relationship Rule



A split Second Circuit panel on Wednesday upheld the insider trading conviction of former SAC Capital Advisors LP manager Mathew Martoma,...

