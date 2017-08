Ryckman Creek Seeks $3M In Additional DIP Funding

Law360, Wilmington (August 25, 2017, 3:40 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt natural gas storage firm Ryckman Creek Resources LLC asked a Delaware court late Thursday for permission to borrow an additional $3 million under its approved debtor-in-possession facility to fund an extension of its equity sale process.



In a motion, the debtor said it needed additional cash to fund its operations while it conducted an extended bidding plan as part of an auction of its equity interests. It has received several preliminary bids, but the bidders need more time to conduct due diligence before an auction...

