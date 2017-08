After High Court Win, Fed. Circ. Gives Octane $1.6M In Fees

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- Three years after the U.S. Supreme Court used the case to make it easier to secure attorneys’ fees in patent cases, the Federal Circuit held Friday that Octane Fitness LLC is entitled to $1.6 million in fees for prevailing in a rival’s “exceptional” patent suit.



The case returned to the appeals court after a lower court ruled that under the relaxed standard Octane persuaded the justices to adopt, Icon Health & Fitness Inc.’s suit alleging infringement of a patent on an elliptical machine was “particularly and...

To view the full article, register now.