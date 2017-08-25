Aetna's HIV Lapse Shows Snail Mail's Privacy Pitfalls
The letters, which were revealed on Thursday, went to 12,000 Aetna customers. The letters used window envelopes that exposed policyholder names and, in at least some cases, information about prescriptions for HIV drugs. Aetna swiftly apologized and called the matter "unacceptable."
Aetna allegedly sent letters to some policyholders that revealed...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login