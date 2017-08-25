Expert Analysis

Examining FDA Reauthorization Act Add-On Provisions

By John Manthei, Elizabeth Richards, Morgan Rettig and Nathan Beaton August 25, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:57 PM EDT) -- On Aug. 18, 2017, President Donald Trump signed into law the Food and Drug Administration Reauthorization Act (FDARA), which previously passed in the Senate by a vote of 94-1,[1] following passage in the House by unanimous consent.[2] The enactment of the FDARA represents the culmination of years of negotiations between the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, industry, consumer groups and other stakeholders.

The central provisions of the FDARA concern the reauthorization of the FDA’s user fee programs from fiscal year 2018 through FY 2022 for prescription drugs, biologics,...
