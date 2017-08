Oil States Urges Supreme Court To Abolish AIA Reviews

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 8:07 PM EDT) -- In a case with the potential to reshape patent law, Oil States Energy Services LLC urged the U.S. Supreme Court Thursday to rule that America Invents Act reviews are unconstitutional and argued that history makes clear the Patent Trial and Appeal Board cannot invalidate patents.



The justices agreed in June to consider whether AIA review violates the U.S. Constitution, and in its 74-page opening brief, Oil States said legal history compels the conclusion that AIA reviews must be abolished.



The company, whose hydraulic fracturing patent was...

