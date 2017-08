Amended Chadbourne Gender Bias Suit Wins Grudging OK

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 2:04 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday refused a motion to strike a second amended complaint in the gender discrimination suit against Chadbourne & Parke LLP, saying the additions the plaintiffs made to the complaint in excess of what had been directed did not prejudice the defendants.



U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses initially expressed dismay that she gave the plaintiffs any chance to amend their complaint, saying she intended to allow addition of an opt-in plaintiff along with the defendant Chadbourne’s successor firm, Norton Rose Fulbright,...

