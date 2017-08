Axis Capital Seeks Certainty With Upped £477.6M Novae Bid

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Axis Capital Holdings Ltd. has increased its offer to buy Novae Group PLC in an attempt to guarantee the deal will be accepted by Novae shareholders, making a final bid on Friday that values the London-based specialty insurer at about £477.6 million ($615.1 million).



The upsized proposal is 15 pence per share higher than the original agreement, which was inked earlier this summer. The “full and final offer” sees Bermuda-based Axis agreeing to acquire Novae — a specialty insurer and reinsurer that operates through Lloyd’s of...

