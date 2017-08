Challenge To Maine City's Oil Export Ban Survives Bid To Toss

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 7:17 PM EDT) -- A Maine federal judge on Thursday refused to toss Portland Pipe Line Corp.’s challenge to a South Portland, Maine, city ordinance barring the export and bulk loading of Canadian crude oil onto marine tank vessels from the city's waterfront.



U.S. District Judge John A. Woodcock Jr. denied the city’s motion to dismiss the company’s suit saying that the city’s so-called Clear Skies ordinance, by prohibiting the loading of oil onto ships in the city harbor, effectively bars the company’s plans to reverse the flow of oil...

