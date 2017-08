Rep. Waters Urges Hearing On SoFi Bid For Bank-Like Status

Law360, New York (August 25, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Rep. Maxine Waters asked the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. on Friday to hold a public hearing on an application by online lender SoFi to be given a bank-like status in Utah and become part of the federal bank account insurance scheme, saying the application raises questions of fairness and oversight.



The California Democrat’s letter alludes to several arguments advanced by anti-discrimination groups and banks that have opposed SoFi’s effort to create a new industrial loan company, or ILC. The company would offer traditional banking services to...

