ITC To Continue Chinese Pipe Fittings Investigation

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 3:03 PM EDT) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to continue its investigation into whether certain Chinese pipe fittings have harmed American competitors, the enforcement agency announced on Friday.



The ITC has reason to believe the pipe fittings are being underwritten by the Chinese government and are being sold in the U.S. at too-low prices, according to the announcement.



“There is a reasonable indication that a U.S. industry is materially injured by reason of imports of cast iron soil pipe fittings from China that are allegedly subsidized and...

