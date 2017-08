Peekay Says Credit Card Processor Has Cut Off Services

Law360, Wilmington (August 25, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt sexual health product retailer Peekay Acquisition Inc. told a Delaware judge on Friday that its credit card payment processor has terminated its service agreement with the debtor following its Chapter 11 filing.



Peekay said Woodforest National Bank is failing to perform under its executory contract with the debtor even though Peekay is not in default on the deal in any way, constituting a violation of the automatic stay granted in bankruptcy cases that prevents legal action or the alteration of contracts.



In its emergency motion,...

