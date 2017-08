PTAB Declines Nautilus Standard In Precedential Ruling

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Friday affirmed the rejection of a patent assigned to Honeywell International that related to a water leakage detector, issuing a rare precedential decision confirming that it will not use the U.S. Supreme Court's Nautilus standard to make its indefinite determinations.



The high court’s 2014 decision in Nautilus Inc. v. Biosig Instruments Inc. held that a patent must inform skilled artisans with “reasonable certainty” about the scope of the claims; otherwise, it is indefinite. The PTAB, however, has held that standard only...

