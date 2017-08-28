Fragrance Giant Perfumania In Del. Ch. 11 On $199M Debt

Law360, Wilmington (August 28, 2017, 12:49 PM EDT) -- Perfumania Holdings, Inc., the nation's largest specialty distributor of fragrances and beauty products, sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware Saturday, carrying $199 million in debt and proposing a pre-packaged reorganization and go-private recapitalization.



Michael W. Katz, company president and chief executive officer, said the bankruptcy — led by Perfumania affiliate Model Reorg Acquisition LLC — reflected in large part continuing weakness and change in traditional retail markets and Perfumania’s efforts to adapt.



Under the plan, Perfumania will reduce its retail store count and increase investments in...

