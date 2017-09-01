Expert Analysis

Shkreli Trial And Other Magic Tricks: A Chat With Ben Brafman

By Randy Maniloff September 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Ben Brafman often refers to himself as a short Jewish guy. It’s an ironic description for a lawyer who’s made a career triumphing in criminal cases that looked like Hail Marys. The unwinnable case. The case that makes some people forget about the presumption of innocence. This is Ben Brafman’s world. His clients don’t need a lawyer. They need a magician. And for 40-plus years, the man whom New York magazine named the “Best Criminal Lawyer in New York” has been pulling rabbits out of hats....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular