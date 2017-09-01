Shkreli Trial And Other Magic Tricks: A Chat With Ben Brafman

Law360, New York (September 1, 2017, 1:00 PM EDT) -- Ben Brafman often refers to himself as a short Jewish guy. It’s an ironic description for a lawyer who’s made a career triumphing in criminal cases that looked like Hail Marys. The unwinnable case. The case that makes some people forget about the presumption of innocence. This is Ben Brafman’s world. His clients don’t need a lawyer. They need a magician. And for 40-plus years, the man whom New York magazine named the “Best Criminal Lawyer in New York” has been pulling rabbits out of hats....

To view the full article, register now.