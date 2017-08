Rupari Unsecured Creditors Suggest Ch. 7 Conversion

Law360, Wilmington (August 28, 2017, 6:49 PM EDT) -- The official committee of unsecured creditors in Rupari Food Services Inc.’s bankruptcy case took issue Sunday with several of the meat distributor estate’s retention applications, arguing that they would cost too much and suggesting the case be converted to a Chapter 7 liquidation.



In an objection before the Delaware bankruptcy court, the committee argued that bids to hire KCP Advisory Group LLC, which would provide a representative to act as chief financial officer and chief restructuring officer, and bankruptcy advisory firm Acumen Recovery Services LLC are...

