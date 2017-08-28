Hong Kong, Dubai Regulators Pledge Fintech Collaboration

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Hong Kong and Dubai regulators agreed Monday to collaborate on their supervision of fintech, the latest of many cross-border pacts between governments seeking to keep pace with technological innovations that are reshaping banking and securities markets.



The Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and the Dubai Financial Services Authority said their agreement provides one another a framework for the “fullest possible mutual assistance” on fintech developments. That includes more robust information-sharing, a commitment joint projects and referrals of innovative firms that want to enter one...

