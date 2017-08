Fed. Circ. Says Gov't Can Use CBM Review, Nixes Mail Patent

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 5:57 PM EDT) -- The federal government can challenge a patent in the America Invents Act covered business method review program, the Federal Circuit held Monday, upholding a decision that invalidated a patent on a system for handling dead letters for claiming nothing more than an abstract idea.



In a 2-1 decision, the appeals court affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that claims in Return Mail Inc.’s patent were directed to the abstract idea of “relaying mailing address data.” The U.S. Postal Service challenged the patent after it...

