Cop Says Conn. Town Wouldn't Accommodate Her Pregnancy

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- The Connecticut town of Cromwell discriminated against a pregnant police officer by making her go on unpaid leave months before her daughter’s August birth despite her request to continue performing light duty until her due date, according to a discrimination charge filed Monday with state and federal authorities.



Officer Sarah Alicea told the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and the Connecticut Commission on Human Rights and Opportunities that the Cromwell Police Department’s refusal to accommodate her pregnancy forced her to exhaust her leave and accrued paid time...

