Fla. Weighs Changes To Judge Retirement Age, Felon Voting

Law360, Miami (August 28, 2017, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The first four proposed constitutional amendments from members of the Florida Constitution Revision Commission were released Friday, including proposals to automatically restore voting rights to felons after they have completed their sentences and to increase the mandatory retirement age for state judges from 70 to 75.



Commissioner Roberto Martinez, a partner at Colson Hicks Eidson who was named to the commission by the chief justice of the Florida Supreme Court, filed the first of the commissioner-proposed amendments, which the commission will now have to debate and...

