Trump's First Judicial Nominees Not So Diverse, Report Says

Law360, New York (August 28, 2017, 6:16 PM EDT) -- Out of President Donald J. Trump’s first 26 federal court nominees, only one was nonwhite, and six were women, and compared to his three predecessors, he made the most nominations from private practice, according to a recent Congressional Research Service report.



The CRS’ Aug. 17 report details the demographics of Trump’s first 26 nominations, as of Aug. 1, compared to those of Presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama. The report shows that, among other things, Trump nominated more private-practice attorneys to federal judgeships...

