Expert Analysis

Series

My Supreme Court Debut: A 1st Time For Everything

By Lindsay Harrison September 19, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT

Law360, New York (September 19, 2017, 1:37 PM EDT) -- As the end of the year draws near, all eyes are turning to the the U.S. Supreme Court and the decisions it will issue during its October 2017 term. In this Expert Analysis series, attorneys that have argued before the high court — from veterans to recent first-time arguers — reflect on their very first time standing before the justices.

Lindsay Harrison My first argument before the U.S. Supreme Court was unusual in that it was also my first argument in any court of any kind....
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular