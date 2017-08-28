Shell Sued Over Climate Change Risks To RI Terminal

Law360, New York (August 29, 2017, 3:30 PM EDT) -- Conservationists on Monday hit Shell with a lawsuit in Rhode Island federal court alleging that the fuel giant hasn’t protected its Providence fuel terminal from the effects of climate change.



The Conservation Law Foundation filed a complaint against Royal Dutch Shell PLC and its various units saying that Shell has discharged pollutants from the Providence Terminal that can be harmful to humans as well as aquatic life. The complaint alleged that Shell hasn’t taken into account sea level rise, increased precipitation or the increased frequency of...

